Zacks: Analysts Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.45 Million

Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will report $171.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.91 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $175.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $867.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $876.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $956.82 million, with estimates ranging from $940.92 million to $972.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

UBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Bankshares by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

