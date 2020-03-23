Zacks: Analysts Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

WRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,978,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,606,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 773,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 699,377 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.05. 1,783,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,932. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

