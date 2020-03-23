Zacks: AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. AstroNova’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned AstroNova an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALOT shares. Dougherty & Co lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. 1,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,951. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. AstroNova’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

