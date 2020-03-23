Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ earnings. BP Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BP Midstream Partners.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 130.68% and a return on equity of 74.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.87. 913,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,133. The company has a market capitalization of $870.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.66. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

