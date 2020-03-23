Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post sales of $72.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.01 million to $74.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $300.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $302.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $312.98 million, with estimates ranging from $304.14 million to $317.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

