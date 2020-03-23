Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.84 Million

Brokerages expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post sales of $290.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.20 million and the highest is $298.48 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $290.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,228,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.