Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post sales of $189.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.20 million. Insulet posted sales of $159.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $865.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $856.60 million to $885.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.10 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,507,000 after buying an additional 760,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $99,362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 396,200 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2,469.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,756,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,728,000.

PODD stock opened at $142.60 on Monday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $80.43 and a 1 year high of $219.85. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 792.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.37 and a 200 day moving average of $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.