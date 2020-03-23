Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nantkwest’s earnings. Nantkwest reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nantkwest will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nantkwest.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nantkwest by 4,218.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nantkwest by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NK opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.76. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

