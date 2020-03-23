Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($1.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVRO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nevro by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nevro by 49.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 18,837.2% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 640,464 shares during the period.

NVRO opened at $70.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.55. Nevro has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.