Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. StarTek reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 2.28%.

SRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of StarTek in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRT opened at $4.10 on Monday. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

