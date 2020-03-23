Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.52. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 515,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 354,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 265,719 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 201,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TBK opened at $20.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $573.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

