Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Autoliv posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 965,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,804. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.53. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $57,453,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Autoliv by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 334,003 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 52.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,566,000 after buying an additional 233,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after buying an additional 109,538 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

