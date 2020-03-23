Zacks: Brokerages Expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. BMC Stock posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BMC Stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

BMCH traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 989,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,769. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.