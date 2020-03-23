Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $19.93. 1,162,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

