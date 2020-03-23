Zacks: Brokerages Set $17.00 Target Price for Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clearfield an industry rank of 36 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

CLFD opened at $9.03 on Monday. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $135.76 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,876.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

