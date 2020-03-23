Zacks: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Citi Trends an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $40,540.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,390 shares in the company, valued at $47,675.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,697. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.62. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

