Zacks: Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Vector Group an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $32,121,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,013,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,522,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,249 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.