Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €44.30 ($51.51) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.80 ($61.40) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.82 ($50.95).

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock traded down €1.60 ($1.86) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €29.50 ($34.30). 934,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98). The company has a fifty day moving average of €41.30 and a 200-day moving average of €42.18.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.