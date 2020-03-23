ZB (ZB) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ZB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 577.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.02635995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00189423 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

