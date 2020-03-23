ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57,502.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $963,134.68 and approximately $57,502.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00502023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00117806 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00083925 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001875 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

