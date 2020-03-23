Zcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $30.37 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Zcoin has a total market cap of $30.37 million and approximately $30.86 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00049679 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Indodax, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,276.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.02085825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.31 or 0.03446423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00610040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00685616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00077700 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00025319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00502904 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,739,343 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinroom, Koinex, Huobi, CoinExchange, Indodax, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, TDAX, Sistemkoin, Binance, CryptoBridge, Upbit and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.