ZelCash (ZEL) Trading Down 12% This Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004034 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

