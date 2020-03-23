Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,432 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 6.4% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.29% of Zimmer Biomet worth $88,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.81. 2,487,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.