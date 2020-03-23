Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Shares of ZBH traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.86.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

