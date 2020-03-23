Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 352,878 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation NA makes up 3.1% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $19,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1,110.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,202,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.41.

ZION stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.08. 6,227,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

