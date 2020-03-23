ZMINE (ZMN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $178.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $94,125.45 and approximately $178.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

