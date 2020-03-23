Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1,164.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,325. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $96.02 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.97. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.