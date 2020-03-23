Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,152,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,674,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,995,000 after purchasing an additional 542,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,046,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,911,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.95. 200,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,325. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $96.02 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average of $128.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

