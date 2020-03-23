Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Bought by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC lifted its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,792 shares during the quarter. Zogenix accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridger Management LLC owned 2.01% of Zogenix worth $46,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zogenix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,312,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zogenix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZGNX. Citigroup began coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Zogenix stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. 1,325,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,468. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $931.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

