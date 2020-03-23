zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €136.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.89 ($121.96).

ETR ZO1 opened at €123.80 ($143.95) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $777.56 million and a P/E ratio of -124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.90. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a fifty-two week high of €126.80 ($147.44).

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

