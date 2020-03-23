ZPER (ZPR) Hits Market Cap of $859,631.08

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One ZPER token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $859,631.08 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004814 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00348717 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00001021 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015475 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001989 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004840 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

