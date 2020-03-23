Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 375 Price Target at UBS Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 375 price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a CHF 424 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 434 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 425 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 408.15.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

