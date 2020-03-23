ZVCHAIN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. ZVCHAIN has a market capitalization of $19.94 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.02678053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00187415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Profile

ZVCHAIN’s genesis date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 474,302,039 coins and its circulating supply is 462,131,168 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain.

Buying and Selling ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

