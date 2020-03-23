Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,387 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Zymeworks worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 181.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. Zymeworks Inc has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

