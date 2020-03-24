-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 3,849,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

