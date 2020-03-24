-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DURECT also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRRX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 744,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,518. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.06.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 227,498 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $370,821.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DURECT by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

