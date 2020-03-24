-$0.06 EPS Expected for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). IMPINJ posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

In other IMPINJ news, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson bought 48,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,570.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $30,821.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and sold 23,294 shares valued at $594,958. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in IMPINJ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 104,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IMPINJ by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IMPINJ by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IMPINJ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 3,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

