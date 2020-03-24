-$0.06 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). OraSure Technologies reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSUR. BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 1,076,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,263. The firm has a market cap of $429.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.16. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

