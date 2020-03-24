-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). LSI Industries also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million.

LYTS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. 142,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $72.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

