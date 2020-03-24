$0.10 EPS Expected for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Pretium Resources posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

PVG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Pretium Resources from $13.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,787,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 77,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,912,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of -0.01. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

