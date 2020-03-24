-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

CYCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.38% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.02. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

