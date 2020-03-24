$0.17 EPS Expected for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular also reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $178,386.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,468 shares in the company, valued at $108,601,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $72,809.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,386,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,584. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.