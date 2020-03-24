-$0.28 EPS Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.18). Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after buying an additional 67,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 3,449,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

