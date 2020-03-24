$0.36 EPS Expected for Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yirendai’s earnings. Yirendai posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yirendai will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yirendai.

YRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $3.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Yirendai has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

YRD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. 14,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,519. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Yirendai has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yirendai during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Yirendai in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Yirendai in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yirendai by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

