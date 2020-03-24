$0.37 EPS Expected for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. At Home Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover At Home Group.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOME. Buckingham Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair cut shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 670,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,882.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in At Home Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter worth about $800,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 101,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter worth about $3,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOME traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 60,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.10. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

