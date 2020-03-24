$0.38 EPS Expected for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Hoegh LNG Partners also posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hoegh LNG Partners.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMLP. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 17,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,180. The company has a market capitalization of $173.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

