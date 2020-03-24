$0.38 EPS Expected for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings. Noble Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $40.30.

In related news, Director Martin Salinas acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $242,007.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 389.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 158,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 87,959 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

