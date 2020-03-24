$0.40 EPS Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Capital Southwest also reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Securities raised Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 21,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $200,165.00. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl bought 20,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200,916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $3,732,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 161,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $3,147,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 52,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $173.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.47%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

