$0.42 EPS Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.38. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTX stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $362.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 343.93, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.00%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

