-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.35). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a negative net margin of 3,806.16%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

